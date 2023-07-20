Analyzing Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)’s quick and current ratios

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) closed the day trading at $17.77 down -2.36% from the previous closing price of $18.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3594264 shares were traded. BE stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.68.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on July 07, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Moore Sharelynn Faye sold 1,080 shares for $18.47 per share. The transaction valued at 19,948 led to the insider holds 165,275 shares of the business.

Brooks Guillermo sold 3,978 shares of BE for $72,718 on Jul 17. The EVP, Sales – Americas now owns 136,708 shares after completing the transaction at $18.28 per share. On Jul 17, another insider, SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE, who serves as the EVP, GC & Secretary of the company, sold 1,958 shares for $18.38 each. As a result, the insider received 35,988 and left with 470,091 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.71B and an Enterprise Value of 4.40B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BE has reached a high of $31.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BE traded about 5.18M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BE traded about 3.75M shares per day. A total of 206.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.93M. Insiders hold about 6.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 29.78M with a Short Ratio of 29.78M, compared to 28.82M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.28% and a Short% of Float of 21.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.66 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $316.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $338.7M to a low estimate of $295.74M. As of the current estimate, Bloom Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $243.24M, an estimated increase of 30.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $383.41M, an increase of 38.30% over than the figure of $30.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $427.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $346.5M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 22.70% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.57B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.