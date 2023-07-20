Analyzing Life Storage Inc. (LSI)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Life Storage Inc.’s stock clocked out at $133.10, down -0.76% from its previous closing price of $134.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7208602 shares were traded. LSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $139.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $132.94.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LSI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Rusmisel Stephen R sold 2,500 shares for $129.92 per share. The transaction valued at 324,798 led to the insider holds 17,801 shares of the business.

Saffire Joseph sold 5,036 shares of LSI for $659,884 on Jun 07. The CEO now owns 83,780 shares after completing the transaction at $131.03 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Havener Arthur L Jr, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,625 shares for $127.76 each. As a result, the insider received 335,376 and left with 14,901 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LSI now has a Market Capitalization of 11.33B and an Enterprise Value of 14.70B. As of this moment, Life’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSI has reached a high of $146.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 131.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LSI traded 679.67K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.72M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LSI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.08M with a Short Ratio of 1.08M, compared to 1.19M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 1.73%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.56, LSI has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.56. The current Payout Ratio is 100.80% for LSI, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 27, 2021 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $1.12, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.58 and $4.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.47. EPS for the following year is $4.93, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.09 and $4.71.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $265.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $283.62M to a low estimate of $248.4M. As of the current estimate, Life Storage Inc.’s year-ago sales were $257.05M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $268.87M, a decrease of -1.50% less than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $292.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $254.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $998.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.