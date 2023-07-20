Analyzing On Holding AG (ONON)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, On Holding AG’s stock clocked out at $35.00, down -0.93% from its previous closing price of $35.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3019236 shares were traded. ONON stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.36.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ONON’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on July 17, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONON now has a Market Capitalization of 11.11B and an Enterprise Value of 10.82B. As of this moment, On’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 109.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 65.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONON has reached a high of $35.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.03.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ONON traded 4.43M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 318.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.32M. Insiders hold about 33.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ONON as of Jun 29, 2023 were 17.41M with a Short Ratio of 17.41M, compared to 16.42M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.49% and a Short% of Float of 8.87%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 51.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.08B and the low estimate is $2.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.