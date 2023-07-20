Analyzing TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC)’s quick and current ratios

TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) closed the day trading at $31.78 down -8.89% from the previous closing price of $34.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 999647 shares were traded. TTEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.66.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TTEC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Holtzman Marc bought 300 shares for $32.32 per share. The transaction valued at 9,696 led to the insider holds 300 shares of the business.

Holtzman Marc bought 7,960 shares of TTEC for $249,943 on May 31. The Director now owns 33,229 shares after completing the transaction at $31.40 per share. On May 31, another insider, Holtzman Marc, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,175 shares for $31.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 36,671 and bolstered with 1,425 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTEC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.50B and an Enterprise Value of 2.39B. As of this moment, TTEC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTEC has reached a high of $77.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.87.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TTEC traded about 164.94K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TTEC traded about 244.02k shares per day. A total of 47.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.98M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TTEC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.03M, compared to 966.59k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.18% and a Short% of Float of 5.35%.

Dividends & Splits

TTEC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.04, up from 1.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.64 and $2.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.56. EPS for the following year is $2.86, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.09 and $2.78.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $597.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $600.7M to a low estimate of $595.56M. As of the current estimate, TTEC Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $604.25M, an estimated decrease of -1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $615.47M, an increase of 6.10% over than the figure of -$1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $636.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $595.96M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.44B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.69B and the low estimate is $2.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.