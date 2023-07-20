AppLovin Corporation (APP) Shares Rise by 0.92% to Close at $28.57

As of close of business last night, AppLovin Corporation’s stock clocked out at $28.57, up 0.92% from its previous closing price of $28.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1518583 shares were traded. APP stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.13.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of APP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $27 from $21 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Shikin Vasily sold 30,000 shares for $22.54 per share. The transaction valued at 676,092 led to the insider holds 8,672,832 shares of the business.

Harvey Dawson Alyssa sold 5,188 shares of APP for $117,819 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 13,789 shares after completing the transaction at $22.71 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, KKR Group Partnership L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 15,000,000 shares for $23.00 each. As a result, the insider received 345,000,000 and left with 29,782,619 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APP now has a Market Capitalization of 9.94B and an Enterprise Value of 11.97B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APP has reached a high of $40.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.84.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that APP traded 2.81M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 373.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.80M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company. Shares short for APP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 15.02M with a Short Ratio of 15.02M, compared to 13.87M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.32% and a Short% of Float of 10.17%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.56 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $722.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $756M to a low estimate of $710.08M. As of the current estimate, AppLovin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $776.23M, an estimated decrease of -6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $738.5M, an increase of 3.60% over than the figure of -$6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $795.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $705M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.82B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.52B and the low estimate is $2.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.