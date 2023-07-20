Aptiv PLC (APTV)’s EPS estimates by 20 analysts

As of close of business last night, Aptiv PLC’s stock clocked out at $110.38, up 1.32% from its previous closing price of $108.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1924967 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of APTV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $140 from $130 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares for $89.98 per share. The transaction valued at 599,717 led to the insider holds 554,799 shares of the business.

CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares of APTV for $602,498 on May 24. The Chairman and CEO now owns 572,150 shares after completing the transaction at $90.40 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, COOPER NANCY E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 669 shares for $103.35 each. As a result, the insider received 69,141 and left with 11,515 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APTV now has a Market Capitalization of 29.86B and an Enterprise Value of 35.74B. As of this moment, Aptiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APTV has reached a high of $124.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.72.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that APTV traded 2.14M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 282.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.55M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for APTV as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.19M, compared to 801 on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.33%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.28 and low estimates of $0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.8 and $3.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.38. EPS for the following year is $6.08, with 25 analysts recommending between $7.15 and $4.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $4.83B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.16B to a low estimate of $4.53B. As of the current estimate, Aptiv PLC’s year-ago sales were $4.06B, an estimated increase of 18.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.88B, an increase of 12.80% less than the figure of $18.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.62B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.49B, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.8B and the low estimate is $20.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.