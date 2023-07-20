As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Olin Corporation (OLN) offers stability

After finishing at $54.29 in the prior trading day, Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) closed at $54.78, up 0.90%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1243494 shares were traded. OLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OLN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on June 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $53 from $68 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when PETERS VALERIE A sold 46 shares for $54.07 per share. The transaction valued at 2,477 led to the insider holds 4,108 shares of the business.

Gumpel Damian sold 13,000 shares of OLN for $814,410 on Feb 16. The VP & Pres, Epoxy & Corp Strat. now owns 17,155 shares after completing the transaction at $62.65 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Alderman Heidi S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $64.01 each. As a result, the insider received 128,020 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLN now has a Market Capitalization of 7.08B and an Enterprise Value of 10.03B. As of this moment, Olin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLN has reached a high of $64.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.18M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 131.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.81M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OLN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.91M with a Short Ratio of 2.91M, compared to 3.18M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OLN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.80, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.11. The current Payout Ratio is 10.40% for OLN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 08, 1999 when the company split stock in a 1575:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.37 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $2.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6 and $4.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.03. EPS for the following year is $6.97, with 15 analysts recommending between $8.15 and $5.45.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.86B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.96B to a low estimate of $1.66B. As of the current estimate, Olin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.62B, an estimated decrease of -28.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.94B, a decrease of -17.50% over than the figure of -$28.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.77B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.38B, down -19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.51B and the low estimate is $7.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.