Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Stock Price Peaks at $195.99 During Trading

The closing price of Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) was $188.58 for the day, up 0.60% from the previous closing price of $187.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2053852 shares were traded. TEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $195.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $186.73.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TEAM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on June 29, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Cannon-Brookes Michael sold 8,241 shares for $186.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,534,905 led to the insider holds 428,532 shares of the business.

Farquhar Scott sold 8,241 shares of TEAM for $1,534,903 on Jul 18. The Co-CEO, Co-Founder now owns 428,532 shares after completing the transaction at $186.25 per share. On Jul 17, another insider, Cannon-Brookes Michael, who serves as the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of the company, sold 8,241 shares for $180.76 each. As a result, the insider received 1,489,655 and left with 436,773 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEAM now has a Market Capitalization of 48.47B and an Enterprise Value of 47.77B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 83.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -162.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEAM has reached a high of $300.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 165.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 160.85.

Shares Statistics:

TEAM traded an average of 2.02M shares per day over the past three months and 1.57M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 256.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.25M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TEAM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.21M with a Short Ratio of 5.21M, compared to 5.49M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.03% and a Short% of Float of 3.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by Atlassian Corporation analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $31.00, with high estimates of $9.00 and low estimates of $4.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Industrials and $Basic Materials for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Healthcare. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.