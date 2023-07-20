Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Price Peaks at $147.99 During Trading

The closing price of Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) was $143.70 for the day, down -0.37% from the previous closing price of $144.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1721290 shares were traded. BIDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $147.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $143.64.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BIDU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on June 20, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $190 from $160 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIDU now has a Market Capitalization of 50.86B and an Enterprise Value of 38.56B. As of this moment, Baidu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.83.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BIDU is 0.70, which has changed by -60.18% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,417.30% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BIDU has reached a high of $160.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 135.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 125.99.

Shares Statistics:

BIDU traded an average of 2.45M shares per day over the past three months and 1.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 349.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.73M. Insiders hold about 15.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BIDU as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.72M with a Short Ratio of 4.72M, compared to 5.57M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.76 and a low estimate of $1.83, while EPS last year was $2.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.47, with high estimates of $2.93 and low estimates of $2.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.13 and $8.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.73. EPS for the following year is $11, with 24 analysts recommending between $13.75 and $9.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.7B to a low estimate of $4.56B. As of the current estimate, Baidu Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.12B, an estimated increase of 12.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.96B, an increase of 3.40% less than the figure of $12.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.84B.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.94B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.77B and the low estimate is $19.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.