Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $4.75

As of close of business last night, Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.75, up 1.93% from its previous closing price of $4.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2962688 shares were traded.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLDP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.30 and its Current Ratio is at 14.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLDP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.42B and an Enterprise Value of 573.16M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLDP has reached a high of $9.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4430, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2873.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLDP traded 3.40M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 298.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.77M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BLDP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 31.97M with a Short Ratio of 31.97M, compared to 34.04M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 19 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $16.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.95M to a low estimate of $13.1M. As of the current estimate, Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.93M, an estimated decrease of -23.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.27M, an increase of 10.30% over than the figure of -$23.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.2M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $120M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $90.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.79M, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $142.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $180.5M and the low estimate is $108M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.