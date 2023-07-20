Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) Decline -4.02% in Day Trading, Closes at $7.88

The price of Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP) closed at $7.88 in the last session, down -4.02% from day before closing price of $8.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 823807 shares were traded. CTLP stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CTLP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Harris Ian Jiro bought 5,010 shares for $4.00 per share. The transaction valued at 20,040 led to the insider holds 120,600 shares of the business.

Stewart Scott Matthew bought 2,500 shares of CTLP for $10,000 on Dec 19. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 26,528 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Harris Ian Jiro, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,750 shares for $3.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,810 and bolstered with 115,590 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTLP now has a Market Capitalization of 571.45M and an Enterprise Value of 570.68M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 119.97.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CTLP is 1.84, which has changed by 3,111.48% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,417.30% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CTLP has reached a high of $8.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.27.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CTLP traded on average about 336.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 296.34k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 72.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.33M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CTLP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 662.26k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.53% and a Short% of Float of 3.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $63.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.52M to a low estimate of $62.06M. As of the current estimate, Cantaloupe Inc.’s year-ago sales were $58.03M, an estimated increase of 9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.02M, an increase of 23.20% over than the figure of $9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $67.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63.49M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTLP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $244.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $241.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $243.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $205.2M, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $278.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $286.37M and the low estimate is $268.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.