Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) Records 1.17 million Shares Traded, Reaches $0.4800 High

After finishing at $0.44 in the prior trading day, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) closed at $0.37, down -17.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0765 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1173827 shares were traded. CBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3562.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CBIO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBIO now has a Market Capitalization of 13.91M and an Enterprise Value of -7.71M. As of this moment, Catalyst’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -4.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBIO has reached a high of $0.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2790, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3610.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 515.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 396.23k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 37.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.91M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CBIO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 536.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 251.78k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.42% and a Short% of Float of 1.43%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CBIO, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 12, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1:15 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.15.