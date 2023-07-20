Cepton Inc. (CPTN) Shares Rise by 8.37% to Close at $0.70

As of close of business last night, Cepton Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.70, up 8.37% from its previous closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0541 from its previous closing price. On the day, 882327 shares were traded. CPTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7467 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6370.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CPTN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.60 and its Current Ratio is at 15.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Pei Jun sold 500,000 shares for $0.54 per share. The transaction valued at 270,000 led to the insider holds 27,454,268 shares of the business.

McCord Mark sold 10,000 shares of CPTN for $10,100 on Mar 01. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 10,389,248 shares after completing the transaction at $1.01 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, McCord Mark, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $1.17 each. As a result, the insider received 11,700 and left with 10,399,248 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPTN now has a Market Capitalization of 109.81M and an Enterprise Value of 31.38M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.56.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CPTN is -0.17, which has changed by -5,394.74% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,417.30% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CPTN has reached a high of $2.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4971, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0479.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CPTN traded 658.72K shares on average per day over the past three months and 472.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.80M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CPTN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.33M with a Short Ratio of 1.33M, compared to 2.71M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 2.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $2.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.3M to a low estimate of $1.8M. As of the current estimate, Cepton Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.56M, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.27M, an increase of 92.30% over than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.43M, up 127.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $104M and the low estimate is $49.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 294.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.