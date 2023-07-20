Cloudflare Inc. (NET) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) was $72.70 for the day, down -0.32% from the previous closing price of $72.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4730926 shares were traded. NET stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NET’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 635.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 05, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when SEIFERT THOMAS J sold 15,000 shares for $72.24 per share. The transaction valued at 1,083,591 led to the insider holds 263,209 shares of the business.

Zatlyn Michelle sold 12,820 shares of NET for $884,430 on Jul 14. The President and COO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $68.99 per share. On Jul 13, another insider, Zatlyn Michelle, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 12,820 shares for $65.79 each. As a result, the insider received 843,447 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NET now has a Market Capitalization of 24.13B and an Enterprise Value of 24.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 36.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 22.78 whereas that against EBITDA is -357.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NET has reached a high of $80.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.34.

Shares Statistics:

NET traded an average of 5.83M shares per day over the past three months and 4.59M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 330.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 282.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NET as of Jun 29, 2023 were 18.14M with a Short Ratio of 18.14M, compared to 21.03M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.47% and a Short% of Float of 7.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 27 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 23 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $306M to a low estimate of $305M. As of the current estimate, Cloudflare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $234.52M, an estimated increase of 30.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $329.41M, an increase of 31.40% over than the figure of $30.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $332M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $324.9M.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $975.24M, up 31.40% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.