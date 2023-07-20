Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Conduent Incorporated (CNDT)

The closing price of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) was $3.57 for the day, up 1.13% from the previous closing price of $3.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 851728 shares were traded. CNDT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CNDT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Skelton Clifford bought 34,418 shares for $2.91 per share. The transaction valued at 100,156 led to the insider holds 3,447,499 shares of the business.

Wood Stephen Henry bought 33,373 shares of CNDT for $100,059 on May 05. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 697,681 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Skelton Clifford, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 47,675 shares for $4.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 201,617 and bolstered with 2,862,831 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNDT now has a Market Capitalization of 779.84M and an Enterprise Value of 1.78B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -77.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNDT has reached a high of $4.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3008, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7242.

Shares Statistics:

CNDT traded an average of 1.05M shares per day over the past three months and 667.17k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 218.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.75M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CNDT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4M with a Short Ratio of 4.00M, compared to 3.82M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 2.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $900M to a low estimate of $900M. As of the current estimate, Conduent Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $928M, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $960M, a decrease of -1.80% over than the figure of -$3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $960M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $960M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNDT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.86B, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.87B and the low estimate is $3.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.