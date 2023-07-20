Consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)’s next quarter EPS at $0.05

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) closed the day trading at $3.84 down -0.26% from the previous closing price of $3.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3612710 shares were traded. FSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8975 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FSM, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.12B and an Enterprise Value of 1.33B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSM has reached a high of $4.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3864, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4655.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FSM traded about 2.89M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FSM traded about 3.68M shares per day. A total of 290.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 286.82M. Insiders hold about 0.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.29% stake in the company. Shares short for FSM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.8M with a Short Ratio of 5.80M, compared to 3.35M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.69 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $170.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.7M to a low estimate of $170.7M. As of the current estimate, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s year-ago sales were $167.9M, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $189.8M, an increase of 13.90% over than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $189.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $189.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $817.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $650M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $747.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $681.5M, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $832.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $964M and the low estimate is $708M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.