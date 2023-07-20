Consensus estimates for Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Modine Manufacturing Company’s stock clocked out at $37.34, down -1.66% from its previous closing price of $37.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 707630 shares were traded. MOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MOD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Moore Larry Oscar sold 17,742 shares for $31.58 per share. The transaction valued at 560,278 led to the insider holds 57,773 shares of the business.

Patterson Christopher William bought 400 shares of MOD for $12,834 on Jun 07. The Director now owns 114,715 shares after completing the transaction at $32.09 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Lucareli Michael B, who serves as the EVP, CFO of the company, sold 15,255 shares for $30.13 each. As a result, the insider received 459,622 and left with 299,604 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MOD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.95B and an Enterprise Value of 2.24B. As of this moment, Modine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOD has reached a high of $37.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.91.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MOD traded 483.42K shares on average per day over the past three months and 660.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.67M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MOD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 941.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.94M, compared to 956.99k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 1.84%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.5 and $2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.38. EPS for the following year is $2.9, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.12 and $2.61.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $572.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $589.68M to a low estimate of $561.1M. As of the current estimate, Modine Manufacturing Company’s year-ago sales were $541M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $618.12M, an increase of 12.20% over than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $632.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $604.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.3B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.66B and the low estimate is $2.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.