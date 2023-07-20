Considering DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, DraftKings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $30.85, down -1.41% from its previous closing price of $31.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8815472 shares were traded. DKNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DKNG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on July 18, 2023, Reiterated its Sell rating but revised its target price to $20 from $18 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 12 when Dodge R Stanton sold 211,108 shares for $30.12 per share. The transaction valued at 6,358,573 led to the insider holds 629,023 shares of the business.

Bradbury Erik sold 3,000 shares of DKNG for $90,360 on Jul 12. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 25,070 shares after completing the transaction at $30.12 per share. On May 31, another insider, Liberman Paul, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 66,667 shares for $23.19 each. As a result, the insider received 1,546,008 and left with 1,327,250 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DKNG now has a Market Capitalization of 14.25B and an Enterprise Value of 14.48B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.59 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DKNG has reached a high of $31.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DKNG traded 11.80M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 455.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 437.77M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DKNG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 23.77M with a Short Ratio of 23.77M, compared to 25.56M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.15% and a Short% of Float of 5.43%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 23 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.57 and -$2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.8, with 25 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$1.27.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 25 analysts expect revenue to total $743.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $819.1M to a low estimate of $663.3M. As of the current estimate, DraftKings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $466.19M, an estimated increase of 59.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $637.95M, an increase of 45.90% less than the figure of $59.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $714.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $543M.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DKNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.24B, up 44.90% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.38B and the low estimate is $3.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.