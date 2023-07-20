Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) closed at $10.04 up 3.51% from its previous closing price of $9.70. On the day, 2259129 shares were traded. CWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.65.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cushman & Wakefield plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on April 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $19 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when PAGAC Drone Holding GP I Ltd sold 3,000,000 shares for $8.62 per share. The transaction valued at 25,875,000 led to the insider holds 22,717,475 shares of the business.

McLean Jodie W. sold 15,000 shares of CWK for $117,600 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 33,176 shares after completing the transaction at $7.84 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CWK now has a Market Capitalization of 2.28B and an Enterprise Value of 5.41B. As of this moment, Cushman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWK has reached a high of $17.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CWK has traded an average of 2.68M shares per day and 1.83M over the past ten days. A total of 226.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.97M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CWK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 17.69M with a Short Ratio of 17.69M, compared to 19.82M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.79% and a Short% of Float of 16.76%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.93B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.42B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, Cushman & Wakefield plc’s year-ago sales were $1.92B, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.06B, an increase of 16.40% over than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.62B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.11B, down -17.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.79B and the low estimate is $7.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.