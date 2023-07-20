CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs CVBF

After finishing at $15.57 in the prior trading day, CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) closed at $16.52, up 6.10%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2132502 shares were traded. CVBF stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CVBF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Olvera Jane bought 1,200 shares for $18.08 per share. The transaction valued at 21,695 led to the insider holds 1,200 shares of the business.

Farnsworth David F bought 1,000 shares of CVBF for $20,760 on Mar 13. The EVP & CCO now owns 41,392 shares after completing the transaction at $20.76 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Harvey David C, who serves as the EVP Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $21.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,596 and bolstered with 90,128 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVBF now has a Market Capitalization of 2.30B. As of this moment, CVB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVBF has reached a high of $29.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.44M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 138.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.72M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CVBF as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.17M with a Short Ratio of 9.17M, compared to 9.68M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.58% and a Short% of Float of 9.52%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CVBF’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.79, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.36. The current Payout Ratio is 46.23% for CVBF, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2007 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

