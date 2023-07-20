CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Rise 0.34% in Day Trading, Closes at $11.76

The price of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) closed at $11.76 in the last session, up 0.34% from day before closing price of $11.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1360711 shares were traded. CBAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.49.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CBAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when McWherter Charles sold 21,749 shares for $11.43 per share. The transaction valued at 248,519 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

Quinlan Paul T sold 5,000 shares of CBAY for $59,050 on Jul 14. The General Counsel now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $11.81 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, Quinlan Paul T, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $10.05 each. As a result, the insider received 50,250 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBAY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.15B and an Enterprise Value of 1.01B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBAY has reached a high of $12.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.27.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CBAY traded on average about 1.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 97.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.92M. Insiders hold about 0.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CBAY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 12.1M with a Short Ratio of 12.10M, compared to 9.54M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.41% and a Short% of Float of 14.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.83 and -$1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.04. EPS for the following year is -$1.14, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$1.71.