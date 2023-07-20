Cyngn Inc. (CYN) Stocks Reach New Highs at $0.91 During Trading Session

After finishing at $0.95 in the prior trading day, Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) closed at $0.91, down -3.79%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0359 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2578529 shares were traded. CYN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8800.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CYN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.10 and its Current Ratio is at 20.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Aegis Capital on November 16, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Macleod Karen M bought 1,250 shares for $1.23 per share. The transaction valued at 1,538 led to the insider holds 50,163 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYN now has a Market Capitalization of 30.79M and an Enterprise Value of 14.07M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 27.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYN has reached a high of $1.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0268, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9651.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 114.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 397.9k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 33.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.14M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CYN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 216.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 471.75k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.64% and a Short% of Float of 0.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $262k, up 1,052.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19M and the low estimate is $16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 479.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.