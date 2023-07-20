DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) was $16.94 for the day, down -0.29% from the previous closing price of $16.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5804988 shares were traded. DBRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.62.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DBRG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on June 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $17.50 from $12.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when DigitalBridge Group, Inc. sold 34,911,944 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 209,471,664 led to the insider holds 79,001 shares of the business.

Ganzi Marc C bought 32,000 shares of DBRG for $487,040 on Sep 20. The CEO now owns 386,423 shares after completing the transaction at $15.22 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, Stewart Liam, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 3,300 shares for $15.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,348 and bolstered with 114,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DBRG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.75B and an Enterprise Value of 8.66B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBRG has reached a high of $23.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.80.

Shares Statistics:

DBRG traded an average of 1.73M shares per day over the past three months and 1.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 158.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.89M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DBRG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 13.84M with a Short Ratio of 13.84M, compared to 9.67M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.54% and a Short% of Float of 10.55%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.03, DBRG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by DigitalBridge Group, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $10.51 and low estimates of $0.01.

