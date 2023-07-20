Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) closed the day trading at $34.61 down -3.40% from the previous closing price of $35.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1138694 shares were traded. DOCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DOCS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on May 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $37 from $39 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 12 when Cabral Timothy S sold 7,500 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 262,500 led to the insider holds 4,714 shares of the business.

Cabral Timothy S sold 10,000 shares of DOCS for $338,050 on Jul 03. The Director now owns 4,714 shares after completing the transaction at $33.80 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Cabral Timothy S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $35.00 each. As a result, the insider received 262,500 and left with 4,714 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOCS now has a Market Capitalization of 6.74B and an Enterprise Value of 5.92B. As of this moment, Doximity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 65.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 43.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCS has reached a high of $47.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.42.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DOCS traded about 1.90M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DOCS traded about 1.31M shares per day. A total of 193.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.28M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 15.37M with a Short Ratio of 15.37M, compared to 11.94M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.89% and a Short% of Float of 14.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $107.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $120.3M to a low estimate of $106.7M. As of the current estimate, Doximity Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.64M, an estimated increase of 19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $121.35M, an increase of 21.20% over than the figure of $19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $123.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $116.2M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $505.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $491.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $501.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $419.05M, up 19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $595.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $611.9M and the low estimate is $566.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.