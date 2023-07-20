Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) closed at $91.62 down -0.40% from its previous closing price of $91.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2212219 shares were traded. EW stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.96.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on July 19, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $107.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when Wood Larry L sold 8,660 shares for $92.94 per share. The transaction valued at 804,843 led to the insider holds 213,794 shares of the business.

BOBO DONALD E JR sold 3,500 shares of EW for $325,275 on Jul 14. The CVP,Strategy/Corp Development now owns 39,503 shares after completing the transaction at $92.94 per share. On Jul 10, another insider, Szyman Catherine M., who serves as the CVP, Critical Care of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $90.52 each. As a result, the insider received 452,600 and left with 34,814 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EW now has a Market Capitalization of 55.54B and an Enterprise Value of 54.98B. As of this moment, Edwards’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EW has reached a high of $107.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.52.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EW has traded an average of 2.72M shares per day and 2.51M over the past ten days. A total of 607.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 601.06M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EW as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.84M with a Short Ratio of 9.84M, compared to 11.11M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 23 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $2.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.55. EPS for the following year is $2.89, with 28 analysts recommending between $3.04 and $2.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.5B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.53B to a low estimate of $1.47B. As of the current estimate, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.37B, an estimated increase of 9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.47B, an increase of 11.50% over than the figure of $9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.43B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.38B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.79B and the low estimate is $6.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.