eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) Rise 0.65% in Day Trading, Closes at $0.78

The price of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) closed at $0.78 in the last session, up 0.65% from day before closing price of $0.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 741699 shares were traded. EFTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EFTR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on January 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $6.20 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Ehrlich Christopher B bought 346 shares for $0.57 per share. The transaction valued at 197 led to the insider holds 35,213 shares of the business.

Ehrlich Christopher B bought 18,867 shares of EFTR for $10,377 on Sep 26. The Director now owns 34,867 shares after completing the transaction at $0.55 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Presidio Management Group X LL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 59,376 shares for $0.80 each. As a result, the insider received 47,738 and left with 127,569 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EFTR now has a Market Capitalization of 47.93M and an Enterprise Value of 49.27M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EFTR has reached a high of $1.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8357, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5712.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EFTR traded on average about 2.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 735.83k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.59M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EFTR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 404k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 1.24M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.53 and -$1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.75. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$1.48.