Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) closed at $3.78 in the last session, down -1.56% from day before closing price of $3.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3565934 shares were traded. EXK stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7550.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EXK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXK now has a Market Capitalization of 723.02M and an Enterprise Value of 662.28M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXK has reached a high of $4.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1726, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3888.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EXK traded on average about 2.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 190.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.93M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EXK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.17M with a Short Ratio of 7.17M, compared to 6.47M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $55.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $56.05M to a low estimate of $55.34M. As of the current estimate, Endeavour Silver Corp.’s year-ago sales were $30.78M, an estimated increase of 80.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $56.22M, an increase of 41.80% less than the figure of $80.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $56.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56.05M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $223.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $206M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $218.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $210.16M, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $220.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $240.04M and the low estimate is $210.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.