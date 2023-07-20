Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Stocks Reach New Highs at $185.49 During Trading Session

After finishing at $184.05 in the prior trading day, Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) closed at $185.49, up 0.78%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2970001 shares were traded. ENPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $189.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $184.37.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ENPH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on June 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $214 from $247 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when RANHOFF DAVID A sold 1,791 shares for $175.10 per share. The transaction valued at 313,609 led to the insider holds 82,644 shares of the business.

MORA RICHARD sold 1,500 shares of ENPH for $248,880 on May 26. The Director now owns 3,126 shares after completing the transaction at $165.92 per share. On May 02, another insider, Yang Mandy, who serves as the VP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 3,500 shares for $156.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 549,022 and bolstered with 99,043 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENPH now has a Market Capitalization of 25.42B and an Enterprise Value of 24.94B. As of this moment, Enphase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 38.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENPH has reached a high of $339.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $152.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 170.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 226.14.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.7M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 136.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.17M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ENPH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.22M with a Short Ratio of 8.22M, compared to 6.46M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.00% and a Short% of Float of 7.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 27 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.68 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.27 and $5.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.53. EPS for the following year is $7.25, with 31 analysts recommending between $9.38 and $4.53.

Revenue Estimates

26 analysts predict $722.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $735.1M to a low estimate of $635M. As of the current estimate, Enphase Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $530.2M, an estimated increase of 36.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $753.26M, an increase of 23.00% less than the figure of $36.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $814.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $661.39M.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, up 29.30% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.15B and the low estimate is $3.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.