Examining Medtronic plc (MDT)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) closed at $86.12 down -0.55% from its previous closing price of $86.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4793328 shares were traded. MDT stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.97.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Medtronic plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 119.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on July 19, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when Wall Brett A. sold 2,000 shares for $87.97 per share. The transaction valued at 175,940 led to the insider holds 23,948 shares of the business.

TEN HOEDT ROB sold 5,514 shares of MDT for $477,420 on Jul 10. The EVP and Pres. Global Regions now owns 43,802 shares after completing the transaction at $86.58 per share. On Jan 30, another insider, Medtronic plc, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 6,835 shares for $9.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 63,436 and bolstered with 4,999,423 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDT now has a Market Capitalization of 114.57B and an Enterprise Value of 130.98B. As of this moment, Medtronic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 17.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.06.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MDT is 0.72, which has changed by -458.68% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,417.30% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MDT has reached a high of $95.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.10.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MDT has traded an average of 5.81M shares per day and 4.28M over the past ten days. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.33B. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MDT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.13M with a Short Ratio of 7.13M, compared to 8.85M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.54% and a Short% of Float of 0.54%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MDT is 2.76, from 2.72 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.31. The current Payout Ratio is 96.30% for MDT, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 21, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 26, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 26 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.28 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.12 and $5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.05. EPS for the following year is $5.45, with 29 analysts recommending between $5.88 and $5.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.56B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.74B to a low estimate of $7.47B. As of the current estimate, Medtronic plc’s year-ago sales were $7.37B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.23B, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.33B and the low estimate is $33.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.