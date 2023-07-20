Ferguson plc (FERG) Stocks Reach New Highs at $157.92 During Trading Session

After finishing at $158.88 in the prior trading day, Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) closed at $157.92, down -0.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1075118 shares were traded. FERG stock price reached its highest trading level at $158.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $156.85.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FERG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, William Blair on July 07, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $194.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FERG now has a Market Capitalization of 32.28B and an Enterprise Value of 36.88B. As of this moment, Ferguson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.27.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FERG is 1.20, which has changed by 3,378.52% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,417.30% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FERG has reached a high of $162.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 150.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 133.90.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 205.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.14M. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FERG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.12M with a Short Ratio of 4.12M, compared to 2.64M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FERG’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.16, compared to 3.21 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.26. The current Payout Ratio is 45.70% for FERG, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 10, 2018 when the company split stock in a 947:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.54 and a low estimate of $2.38, while EPS last year was $2.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.53, with high estimates of $2.85 and low estimates of $2.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.72 and $9.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.52. EPS for the following year is $9.23, with 15 analysts recommending between $10.45 and $7.23.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $7.6B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.69B to a low estimate of $7.49B. As of the current estimate, Ferguson plc’s year-ago sales were $7.97B, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FERG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.57B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.88B and the low estimate is $26.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.