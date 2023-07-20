GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Shares Decline by -3.30% to Close at $52.18

As of close of business last night, GitLab Inc.’s stock clocked out at $52.18, down -3.30% from its previous closing price of $53.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3676334 shares were traded. GTLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GTLB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 17 when Sijbrandij Sytse sold 230,000 shares for $53.06 per share. The transaction valued at 12,204,665 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

ROBINS BRIAN G sold 10,000 shares of GTLB for $500,197 on Jul 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 506,849 shares after completing the transaction at $50.02 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, McBride Michael Eugene, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 7,900 shares for $50.37 each. As a result, the insider received 397,903 and left with 823,898 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTLB now has a Market Capitalization of 7.97B and an Enterprise Value of 7.04B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -31.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLB has reached a high of $70.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.72.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GTLB traded 2.87M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 151.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.10M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GTLB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.76M with a Short Ratio of 7.76M, compared to 9.16M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.08% and a Short% of Float of 8.82%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.27 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $129.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $131.92M to a low estimate of $129.15M. As of the current estimate, GitLab Inc.’s year-ago sales were $101.04M, an estimated increase of 28.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $552.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $541.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $542.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $424.34M, up 27.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $699.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $732.44M and the low estimate is $674.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.