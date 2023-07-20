GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $5.22

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) closed the day trading at $5.22 down -5.78% from the previous closing price of $5.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 956514 shares were traded. GP stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.92.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GP, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GP now has a Market Capitalization of 70.08M and an Enterprise Value of 85.23M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.15 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GP has reached a high of $6.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.60.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GP traded about 662.32K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GP traded about 3.93M shares per day. A total of 25.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.11M. Insiders hold about 26.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.22% stake in the company. Shares short for GP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 692.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.69M, compared to 705.7k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.77% and a Short% of Float of 3.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.6 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $16.58M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.14M to a low estimate of $16M. As of the current estimate, GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.85M, an estimated increase of 330.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $93.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $76.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $84.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.7M, up 112.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $150M and the low estimate is $102.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.