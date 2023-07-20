Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) closed at $17.10 in the last session, down -1.89% from day before closing price of $17.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 636393 shares were traded. GGAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.86.

We take a closer look at GGAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $8 from $9 previously.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GGAL now has a Market Capitalization of 4.99B. As of this moment, Grupo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Over the past 52 weeks, GGAL has reached a high of $17.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.40.

According to the various share statistics, GGAL traded on average about 726.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 787.27k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 147.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.03M. Insiders hold about 53.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GGAL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 1.92M, compared to 1.74M on May 30, 2023.

The forward annual dividend rate for GGAL is 0.09, which was 26.45 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 151.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%.

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.12 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.53, with high estimates of $2.85 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.4 and $0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.67. EPS for the following year is $3.13, with 2 analysts recommending between $5.17 and $1.1.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GGAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.32B, down -49.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.29B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.