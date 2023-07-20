Guardant Health Inc. (GH) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $37.88 in the prior trading day, Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) closed at $37.93, up 0.13%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1439676 shares were traded. GH stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.76.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Joyce Meghan V. sold 2,766 shares for $37.55 per share. The transaction valued at 103,863 led to the insider holds 4,224 shares of the business.

Kalia Kumud bought 2,981 shares of GH for $97,498 on Jun 09. The Chief Information Officer now owns 5,193 shares after completing the transaction at $32.71 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Eltoukhy Helmy, who serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 8,600 shares for $26.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 224,928 and bolstered with 2,049,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GH now has a Market Capitalization of 4.44B and an Enterprise Value of 4.87B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GH has reached a high of $62.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 117.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.02M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.62M with a Short Ratio of 8.62M, compared to 6.93M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.36% and a Short% of Float of 7.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$1.31, while EPS last year was -$2.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.1, with high estimates of -$0.79 and low estimates of -$1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.47 and -$5.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.61. EPS for the following year is -$3.91, with 16 analysts recommending between -$2.35 and -$5.32.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $129.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $132.9M to a low estimate of $122.6M. As of the current estimate, Guardant Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $109.14M, an estimated increase of 18.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $136.09M, an increase of 15.50% less than the figure of $18.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $138.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.71M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $545M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $538M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $541.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $449.54M, up 20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $668.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $709.7M and the low estimate is $625M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.