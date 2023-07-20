H World Group Limited (HTHT) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) closed at $40.93 down -1.23% from its previous closing price of $41.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 909360 shares were traded. HTHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.68.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of H World Group Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Daiwa Securities on October 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $34 from $43 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTHT now has a Market Capitalization of 13.48B and an Enterprise Value of 18.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTHT has reached a high of $53.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.52.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HTHT has traded an average of 1.52M shares per day and 1.16M over the past ten days. A total of 317.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.43M. Insiders hold about 56.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HTHT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.67M with a Short Ratio of 10.67M, compared to 9.68M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HTHT is 0.21, from 0.00 in the trailing year.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.75 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $1.7, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.98 and $1.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $719.06M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $722.8M to a low estimate of $714.66M. As of the current estimate, H World Group Limited’s year-ago sales were $469.92M, an estimated increase of 53.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $754.76M, an increase of 25.30% less than the figure of $53.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $788.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $722.8M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.96B, up 44.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.45B and the low estimate is $3.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.