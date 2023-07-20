Hexcel Corporation (HXL) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) was $75.31 for the day, down -2.30% from the previous closing price of $77.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 626491 shares were traded. HXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.06.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of HXL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 60.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 107.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Merlot Thierry sold 1,000 shares for $72.66 per share. The transaction valued at 72,660 led to the insider holds 37,010 shares of the business.

Minus Marilyn sold 700 shares of HXL for $49,917 on Feb 22. The Director now owns 3,672 shares after completing the transaction at $71.31 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Merlot Thierry, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 565 shares for $70.91 each. As a result, the insider received 40,064 and left with 38,010 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HXL now has a Market Capitalization of 6.35B and an Enterprise Value of 7.02B. As of this moment, Hexcel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HXL has reached a high of $79.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.03.

Shares Statistics:

HXL traded an average of 528.58K shares per day over the past three months and 475.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.45% stake in the company. Shares short for HXL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 3.28M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 3.67%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.43, HXL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.65%. The current Payout Ratio is 23.70% for HXL, which recently paid a dividend on May 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 1988 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.38 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.96. EPS for the following year is $2.62, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.15 and $2.34.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $463.61M to a low estimate of $427.12M. As of the current estimate, Hexcel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $393M, an estimated increase of 14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $425.4M, an increase of 6.90% less than the figure of $14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $458M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $405M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HXL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58B, up 14.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.06B and the low estimate is $1.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.