High and low EPS estimates for Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)’s current quarter

The price of Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) closed at $43.30 in the last session, up 0.46% from day before closing price of $43.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1238247 shares were traded. SMAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.61.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SMAR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 118.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when GREGOIRE MICHAEL P bought 3,800 shares for $39.38 per share. The transaction valued at 149,644 led to the insider holds 15,301 shares of the business.

Marshall Jolene Lau sold 1,051 shares of SMAR for $46,570 on May 16. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 6,585 shares after completing the transaction at $44.31 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, Arntz Michael, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 7,961 shares for $47.72 each. As a result, the insider received 379,899 and left with 10,522 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMAR now has a Market Capitalization of 5.79B and an Enterprise Value of 5.36B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -33.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMAR has reached a high of $52.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SMAR traded on average about 1.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 132.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.81M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SMAR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.32M with a Short Ratio of 4.32M, compared to 3.94M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 3.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $229.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $231M to a low estimate of $228.6M. As of the current estimate, Smartsheet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $186.69M, an estimated increase of 22.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $949.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $943.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $945.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $766.91M, up 23.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.