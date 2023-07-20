Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $28.16

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) closed the day trading at $28.16 up 0.68% from the previous closing price of $27.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 935913 shares were traded. HUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HUN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on June 14, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when STRYKER DAVID M bought 2,500 shares for $24.50 per share. The transaction valued at 61,250 led to the insider holds 385,502 shares of the business.

STRYKER DAVID M bought 10,000 shares of HUN for $298,995 on Aug 12. The Exec VP, GC and Sec now owns 341,614 shares after completing the transaction at $29.90 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, ESPELAND CURTIS E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $30.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 452,644 and bolstered with 18,533 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUN now has a Market Capitalization of 5.10B and an Enterprise Value of 6.39B. As of this moment, Huntsman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.80.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HUN is 1.15, which has changed by -316.37% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,417.30% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HUN has reached a high of $33.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HUN traded about 1.90M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HUN traded about 1.83M shares per day. A total of 182.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.92M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HUN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.8M with a Short Ratio of 3.80M, compared to 3.43M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Dividends & Splits

HUN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.95, up from 0.88 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.82.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.65 and $0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 20 analysts recommending between $3.49 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $1.7B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.83B to a low estimate of $1.58B. As of the current estimate, Huntsman Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.36B, an estimated decrease of -27.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.86B, a decrease of -7.40% over than the figure of -$27.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.69B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.02B, down -13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.66B and the low estimate is $6.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.