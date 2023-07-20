indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Records 1.57 million Shares Traded, Reaches $9.85 High

After finishing at $9.74 in the prior trading day, indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) closed at $9.34, down -4.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1568492 shares were traded. INDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.11.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INDI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on February 14, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $13 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when schiller Thomas sold 30,000 shares for $9.37 per share. The transaction valued at 281,100 led to the insider holds 1,191,280 shares of the business.

Parekh Sonalee Elizabeth sold 19,000 shares of INDI for $201,590 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 31,000 shares after completing the transaction at $10.61 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, McClymont Donald, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $10.49 each. As a result, the insider received 1,049,000 and left with 21,602 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INDI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.32B and an Enterprise Value of 1.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.81.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INDI is 0.81, which has changed by 3,229.46% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,417.30% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INDI has reached a high of $11.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.49.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.12M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 131.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.03M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INDI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 15.19M with a Short Ratio of 15.19M, compared to 13.64M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.73% and a Short% of Float of 11.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $52.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $52.04M to a low estimate of $52M. As of the current estimate, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.75M, an estimated increase of 101.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.85M, an increase of 126.30% over than the figure of $101.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $70M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65.59M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INDI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $248.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $249.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.8M, up 125.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $401.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $422.8M and the low estimate is $376.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.