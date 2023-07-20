Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) was $81.97 for the day, down -4.98% from the previous closing price of $86.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3905620 shares were traded. IBKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.87.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IBKR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Uhde Philip sold 108,844 shares for $81.77 per share. The transaction valued at 8,900,423 led to the insider holds 2,270 shares of the business.

Peterffy Thomas sold 20,000 shares of IBKR for $1,555,106 on Jan 27. The Chairman now owns 1,630,605 shares after completing the transaction at $77.76 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, Peterffy Thomas, who serves as the Chairman of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $78.74 each. As a result, the insider received 1,574,721 and left with 1,650,605 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBKR now has a Market Capitalization of 8.44B and an Enterprise Value of 15.04B. As of this moment, Interactive’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBKR has reached a high of $90.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.64.

Shares Statistics:

IBKR traded an average of 868.54K shares per day over the past three months and 1.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.71M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IBKR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.35M, compared to 1.28M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, IBKR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.69.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.6 and a low estimate of $1.42, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.52, with high estimates of $1.59 and low estimates of $1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.93 and $5.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.75. EPS for the following year is $6.11, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.68 and $5.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.12B to a low estimate of $1.07B. As of the current estimate, Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $797.57M, an estimated increase of 36.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.11B, an increase of 15.70% less than the figure of $36.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.08B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.21B, up 34.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.84B and the low estimate is $4.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.