Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) was $18.04 for the day, up 0.84% from the previous closing price of $17.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3177709 shares were traded. IVZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.77.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IVZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when FLANAGAN MARTIN L sold 232,413 shares for $17.43 per share. The transaction valued at 4,050,959 led to the insider holds 452,584 shares of the business.

TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of IVZ for $14,242,800 on Jan 30. The 10% Owner now owns 45,419,188 shares after completing the transaction at $18.11 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,367,477 shares for $18.42 each. As a result, the insider received 43,605,849 and left with 46,205,566 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IVZ now has a Market Capitalization of 8.27B and an Enterprise Value of 19.32B. As of this moment, Invesco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IVZ has reached a high of $20.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.03.

Shares Statistics:

IVZ traded an average of 4.52M shares per day over the past three months and 4.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 458.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 369.15M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IVZ as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.4M with a Short Ratio of 11.40M, compared to 10.71M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 3.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.76, IVZ has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.49. The current Payout Ratio is 54.30% for IVZ, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 07, 2000 when the company split stock in a 25:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.7. EPS for the following year is $1.96, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.08 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.13B to a low estimate of $1.09B. As of the current estimate, Invesco Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.17B, an estimated decrease of -5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.13B, an increase of 0.70% over than the figure of -$5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.1B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IVZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.64B, down -3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.8B and the low estimate is $4.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.