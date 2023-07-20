Invest in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) closed at $0.24 up 5.65% from its previous closing price of $0.23. On the day, 513074 shares were traded. DRTT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2577 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2250.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Sanders Kenneth D bought 10,000 shares for $0.33 per share. The transaction valued at 3,299 led to the insider holds 273,250 shares of the business.

Sanders Kenneth D bought 20,000 shares of DRTT for $6,714 on Jun 08. The Director now owns 263,250 shares after completing the transaction at $0.34 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Sanders Kenneth D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $0.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,800 and bolstered with 243,250 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRTT now has a Market Capitalization of 23.74M and an Enterprise Value of 122.78M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRTT has reached a high of $1.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3168, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4356.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DRTT has traded an average of 122.18K shares per day and 158.47k over the past ten days. A total of 102.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.21M. Insiders hold about 19.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.56% stake in the company. Shares short for DRTT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 750.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 491.83k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.73% and a Short% of Float of 2.93%.

Earnings Estimates

