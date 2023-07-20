Investing in Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) is a safe bet with a significant edge

Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) closed the day trading at $8.24 down -0.96% from the previous closing price of $8.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 662512 shares were traded. WTTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.19.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WTTR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on March 23, 2023, initiated with a Strong Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Skarke Michael sold 15,333 shares for $8.13 per share. The transaction valued at 124,688 led to the insider holds 368,785 shares of the business.

Szymanski Brian sold 2,150 shares of WTTR for $17,952 on Dec 14. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 89,422 shares after completing the transaction at $8.35 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WTTR now has a Market Capitalization of 911.92M and an Enterprise Value of 1.04B. As of this moment, Select’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTTR has reached a high of $9.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.94.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WTTR traded about 981.27K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WTTR traded about 741.18k shares per day. A total of 121.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.67M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WTTR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.88M, compared to 3.17M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.60% and a Short% of Float of 3.39%.

Dividends & Splits

WTTR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.20, up from 0.15 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $1.36, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.44 and $1.17.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $420.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $420.54M to a low estimate of $419.54M. As of the current estimate, Select Water Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $355.9M, an estimated increase of 18.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $430.31M, an increase of 14.70% less than the figure of $18.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $431.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $429.32M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.82B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.