Is this a Prime Time To acquire Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) stock

In the latest session, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) closed at $107.30 down -0.89% from its previous closing price of $108.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1253696 shares were traded. WYNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wynn Resorts Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on July 13, 2023, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $138 from $134 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Mulroy Patricia sold 1,000 shares for $104.96 per share. The transaction valued at 104,960 led to the insider holds 8,067 shares of the business.

Mulroy Patricia sold 1,100 shares of WYNN for $111,815 on May 25. The Director now owns 1,982 shares after completing the transaction at $101.65 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Billings Craig Scott, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 10,901 shares for $103.26 each. As a result, the insider received 1,125,637 and left with 255,781 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WYNN now has a Market Capitalization of 12.21B and an Enterprise Value of 22.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WYNN has reached a high of $117.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WYNN has traded an average of 2.36M shares per day and 1.87M over the past ten days. A total of 112.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.53M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WYNN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.54M with a Short Ratio of 5.54M, compared to 6.13M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.87% and a Short% of Float of 4.89%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WYNN is 1.00, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%.

Earnings Estimates

