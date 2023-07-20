It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) stock

The price of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) closed at $12.01 in the last session, up 0.08% from day before closing price of $12.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3699485 shares were traded. AVDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.79.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AVDX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on July 18, 2023, initiated with a Positive rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when Drees Daniel sold 20,771 shares for $11.01 per share. The transaction valued at 228,628 led to the insider holds 492,951 shares of the business.

Drees Daniel sold 2,104 shares of AVDX for $23,144 on Jun 15. The President now owns 513,722 shares after completing the transaction at $11.00 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, HAUSMAN JAMES E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $11.31 each. As a result, the insider received 169,659 and left with 2,104,010 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVDX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.42B and an Enterprise Value of 2.14B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -54.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVDX has reached a high of $12.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AVDX traded on average about 2.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 199.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.01M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AVDX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.82M with a Short Ratio of 5.82M, compared to 5.62M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.89% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Earnings Estimates

