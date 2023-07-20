JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Shares Decline by -2.10% to Close at $29.80

As of close of business last night, JFrog Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $29.80, down -2.10% from its previous closing price of $30.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 935936 shares were traded. FROG stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.50.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FROG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 268.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on May 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 17 when Simon Frederic sold 100,000 shares for $30.27 per share. The transaction valued at 3,027,450 led to the insider holds 5,159,432 shares of the business.

Landman Yoav sold 45,000 shares of FROG for $1,362,388 on Jul 17. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 7,148,840 shares after completing the transaction at $30.28 per share. On Jul 17, another insider, Shulman Yakov (Jacob), who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 600,000 and left with 497,292 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FROG now has a Market Capitalization of 3.04B and an Enterprise Value of 2.61B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -33.11.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FROG is 0.54, which has changed by 2,686.25% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,417.30% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FROG has reached a high of $30.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.96.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FROG traded 933.54K shares on average per day over the past three months and 918.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.17M. Insiders hold about 19.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FROG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 1.88M, compared to 1.42M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 2.64%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $82.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $83.4M to a low estimate of $82.6M. As of the current estimate, JFrog Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $67.81M, an estimated increase of 22.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $87.54M, an increase of 21.60% less than the figure of $22.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $88.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $86.5M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FROG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $345.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $342.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $343.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $280.04M, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $419.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $426.3M and the low estimate is $412M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.