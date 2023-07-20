JX Luxventure Limited (JXJT) Stocks Hit Low of $2.3000 Before Closing at $2.59

In the latest session, JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: JXJT) closed at $2.59 up 11.16% from its previous closing price of $2.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4535712 shares were traded. JXJT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of JX Luxventure Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JXJT now has a Market Capitalization of 15.70M and an Enterprise Value of 23.65M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JXJT has reached a high of $15.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2006, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2917.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JXJT has traded an average of 58.48K shares per day and 488.75k over the past ten days. A total of 1.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.11M. Insiders hold about 84.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for JXJT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 16.8k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.17% and a Short% of Float of 0.18%.