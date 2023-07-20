KeyCorp (KEY) Rise 6.54% in Day Trading, Closes at $11.41

The price of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) closed at $11.41 in the last session, up 6.54% from day before closing price of $10.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 36001148 shares were traded. KEY stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KEY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Brady Amy G. sold 12,627 shares for $9.92 per share. The transaction valued at 125,260 led to the insider holds 94,106 shares of the business.

Brady Amy G. sold 12,388 shares of KEY for $125,243 on May 25. The Chief Information Officer now owns 106,733 shares after completing the transaction at $10.11 per share. On May 03, another insider, Paine Andrew J III, who serves as the Head of Institutional Bank of the company, bought 75,000 shares for $9.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 733,500 and bolstered with 335,414 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KEY now has a Market Capitalization of 10.67B. As of this moment, KeyCorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KEY has reached a high of $20.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.70.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KEY traded on average about 22.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 22.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 935.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 931.52M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KEY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 46.11M with a Short Ratio of 46.11M, compared to 34M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.93% and a Short% of Float of 5.61%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KEY is 0.82, which was 0.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.31. The current Payout Ratio is 44.50% for KEY, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 08, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.67 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.3. EPS for the following year is $1.52, with 21 analysts recommending between $1.94 and $1.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.63B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.76B to a low estimate of $1.57B. As of the current estimate, KeyCorp’s year-ago sales were $1.79B, an estimated decrease of -9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.67B, a decrease of -11.60% less than the figure of -$9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.61B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KEY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.27B, down -7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.33B and the low estimate is $6.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.