Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Records 0.68 million Shares Traded, Reaches $2.4250 High

After finishing at $2.36 in the prior trading day, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) closed at $2.39, up 1.27%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 676435 shares were traded. KZR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KZR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.40 and its Current Ratio is at 19.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Morningside Venture Investment sold 40,000 shares for $6.88 per share. The transaction valued at 275,320 led to the insider holds 5,447,993 shares of the business.

Morningside Venture Investment sold 25,000 shares of KZR for $178,650 on Feb 03. The 10% Owner now owns 5,487,993 shares after completing the transaction at $7.15 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Morningside Venture Investment, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $7.19 each. As a result, the insider received 359,500 and left with 5,512,993 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KZR now has a Market Capitalization of 173.05M and an Enterprise Value of -63.90M.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KZR is 0.13, which has changed by -7,693.05% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,417.30% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KZR has reached a high of $10.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6174, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1268.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 848.03K shares per day over the past 3-months and 341.23k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.06M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KZR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.78M with a Short Ratio of 2.78M, compared to 2.87M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.84% and a Short% of Float of 3.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.22 and -$1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.3. EPS for the following year is -$1.35, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.25 and -$1.45.