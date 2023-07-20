Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $0.78

As of close of business last night, Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s stock clocked out at $0.78, down -2.32% from its previous closing price of $0.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 972616 shares were traded. LEXX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LEXX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when TURKEL CATHERINE C. bought 1,500 shares for $2.84 per share. The transaction valued at 4,267 led to the insider holds 1,500 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEXX now has a Market Capitalization of 6.31M and an Enterprise Value of 3.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEXX has reached a high of $3.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7690, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0982.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LEXX traded 161.15K shares on average per day over the past three months and 136.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.89M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LEXX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 275.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 342.95k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.41% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.97. EPS for the following year is -$0.77, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$0.77.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $170k. It ranges from a high estimate of $170k to a low estimate of $170k. As of the current estimate, Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s year-ago sales were $111k, an estimated increase of 53.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEXX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $390k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $390k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $390k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $255k, up 52.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $979M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $979M and the low estimate is $979M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 250,925.59% from the average revenue estimate for this year.